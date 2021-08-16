Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 170.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 37,524 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $567,000.

AMLP opened at $33.00 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

