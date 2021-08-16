Millennium Management LLC Purchases 19,605 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 464.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 129.6% during the first quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 1,103,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 623,170 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.5% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 50,062 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 634,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 175.9% during the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 137,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 87,932 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

