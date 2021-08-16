Millennium Management LLC Purchases 3,546 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

VBR stock opened at $174.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

