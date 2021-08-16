Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,538. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRHC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

TRHC stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

