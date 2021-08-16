Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,031,268 VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,031,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VEON as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of VEON by 31.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of VEON by 137.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.98.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

