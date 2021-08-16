Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 272.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $14.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $268.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. Research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNCE shares. TheStreet cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

