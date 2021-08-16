Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,465,797 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,465,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Range Resources worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after buying an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,849,000 after buying an additional 264,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.05.

RRC opened at $13.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.69. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.39.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

