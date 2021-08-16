Millennium Management LLC Sells 19,425 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,397,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,489,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

HMN opened at $40.57 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

