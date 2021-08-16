Millennium Management LLC Sells 20,113 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dillard’s worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $196.21 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $207.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,763,050.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

