Millennium Management LLC Sells 239,078 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $272.84 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

