Millennium Management LLC Sells 417,809 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417,809 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.63% of Drive Shack worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 111.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter worth about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.98. Drive Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $239.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Drive Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

