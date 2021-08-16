Millennium Management LLC Sells 42,067 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,067 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of National Health Investors worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHI opened at $62.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

