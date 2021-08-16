Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 121,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vector Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VGR opened at $14.55 on Monday. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. Analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

