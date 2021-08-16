Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Zuora at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zuora by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zuora by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 822,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,951,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of ZUO opened at $15.96 on Monday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.