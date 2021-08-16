Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,426 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $40,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $40,552,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $15,227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,854,000 after purchasing an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 89,941 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $73.08 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

