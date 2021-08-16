Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Franchise Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 101.1% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Franchise Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRG opened at $34.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

