Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAHCU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,346,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,960,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,465,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,126,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,933,000.

CA Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

