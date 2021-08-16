Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 144,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.33% of ProSight Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PROS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in ProSight Global during the first quarter worth $4,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProSight Global by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 324,821 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ProSight Global by 483.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 202,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProSight Global by 1,460.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 163,351 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in ProSight Global during the first quarter worth $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of PROS opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

