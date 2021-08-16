Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,966 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Willdan Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 139,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $472.21 million, a P/E ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $54.99.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

