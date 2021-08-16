Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.09% of Metacrine worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 13,749.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 334.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 240,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 40,795 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52. Metacrine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 17.33.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

In related news, CEO Preston Klassen bought 20,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $74,791.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $74,791.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.