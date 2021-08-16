Mina Hits Market Cap of $628.90 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Mina has a market cap of $628.90 million and $107.80 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $3.21 or 0.00007024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00132399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00158736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,747.00 or 1.00033828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.10 or 0.00914240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 195,788,046 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

