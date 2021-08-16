Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) Insider Guy Elliott Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) insider Guy Elliott bought 2,000,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £180,000 ($235,171.15).

Shares of MMX traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 8.40 ($0.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,529. The company has a market cap of £73.54 million and a P/E ratio of 42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.35. Minds and Machines Group Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 3.23 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.70 ($0.11).

Minds and Machines Group Company Profile

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

