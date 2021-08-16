Mint Club (MINT) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,029.00

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Mint Club has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $5,029.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00064761 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000693 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

