MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Down 16% This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $429,518.06 and approximately $463.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,313.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.07 or 0.06864269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $680.07 or 0.01468406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.19 or 0.00389061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00151270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.90 or 0.00587095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00362681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.00330180 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

