Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$26.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.33.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of MI.UN traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 60,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$879.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.