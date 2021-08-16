Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.33.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$879.31 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.84 and a 1-year high of C$25.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.92.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.