Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$28.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.33.

Shares of TSE:MI.UN traded up C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,041. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$25.41. The company has a market cap of C$879.31 million and a PE ratio of 12.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

