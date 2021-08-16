Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Tops $151.24 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for about $151.24 or 0.00328211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $27.22 million and approximately $98,934.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00133214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00158772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,097.83 or 1.00040650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.21 or 0.00909759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.33 or 0.06851981 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 179,989 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

