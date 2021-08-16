Mirrored Tesla Tops 1-Day Volume of $280,770.00 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for approximately $701.98 or 0.01513452 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $25.33 million and approximately $280,770.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00134477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00158458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,314.39 or 0.99852857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.04 or 0.00925008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.69 or 0.00693548 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 36,078 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars.

