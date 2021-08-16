Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $23.96 million and $96,688.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for about $65.67 or 0.00141897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00136294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00158615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,273.30 or 0.99981093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.30 or 0.00921087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 364,895 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

