Mist Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Mist has a total market cap of $8.51 million and $7.65 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mist has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

