Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mister Car Wash in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mister Car Wash’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05.

MCW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE:MCW opened at $19.64 on Monday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

