Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Shares of MHVYF stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.