Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Shares of MHVYF stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.
