MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MMA Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MMA Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MMA Capital by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MMA Capital by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMAC opened at $27.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.47. MMA Capital has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

