Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mmtec stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,146. Mmtec has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mmtec by 16.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mmtec in the first quarter worth $90,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mmtec in the first quarter worth $179,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Mmtec by 208.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mmtec by 105.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

