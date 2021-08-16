Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.65 on Monday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

