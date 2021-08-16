Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Achieves Market Cap of $356,123.20

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $356,123.20 and $237,811.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00021862 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 7,097,050 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

