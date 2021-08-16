Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.83. 160,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,246,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.15. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

