Monero Classic (XMC) Price Up 2.8% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $28,165.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.59 or 0.00589247 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001528 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 93.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

