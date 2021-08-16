Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MNR opened at $18.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

