Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $630,340.90 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $630,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $676,742.88.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total transaction of $726,114.69.

On Thursday, May 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $626,010.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49.

MPWR stock traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $458.53. 263,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,570. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $470.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

