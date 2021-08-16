Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR):

8/2/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $472.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power is benefiting from robust demand in Computing & Storage and Communications domains and recovering automotive end-markets as reflected in the second quarter results. Pandemic-triggered robust demand for cloud servers, storage and solid uptake of home applications, gaming consoles, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, remains a key catalyst. Also, Monolithic Power is well positioned to gain from rapid deployment of 5G on the back of robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure related products. Increasing adoption of point of sales systems, security applications and smart meters, is a key catalyst. However, coronavirus crisis-led macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain key concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

7/28/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $420.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $415.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $460.00 to $470.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power is benefiting from robust demand in Computing & Storage and Communications domains and recovering automotive end-markets. Moreover, coronavirus crisis-triggered robust demand for cloud servers, storage and solid uptake of home applications, gaming consoles, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, remains a key catalyst. Also, Monolithic is well positioned to gain from rapid deployment of 5G on the back of robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure related products. Increasing adoption of point of sales systems, security applications and smart meters, is a key catalyst. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus crisis-led macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain key concerns.”

7/22/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $420.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $464.85 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $470.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,969 shares of company stock worth $24,508,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,385,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

