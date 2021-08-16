MoonSwap (MOON) Market Cap Hits $9.44 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $166,358.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00390108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 26,308,638 coins and its circulating supply is 26,288,137 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.