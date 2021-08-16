Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000.

BUI opened at $26.16 on Monday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

