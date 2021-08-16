Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 227,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Urban Outfitters worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $3,100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 637.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 272,494 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $368,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.