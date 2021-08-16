Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,615,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter worth $157,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

NYSE:CLI opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.05. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $2,493,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,214.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.