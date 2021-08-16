Morgan Stanley Downgrades LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) to Equal Weight

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

