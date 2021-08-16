Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Down 36.5% in July

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSD stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

