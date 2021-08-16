Morgan Stanley Has $12.20 Million Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 141.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 177,375 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 444,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period.

Shares of ISD stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.27. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

