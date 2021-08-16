Morgan Stanley Has $12.33 Million Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Brookline Bancorp worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 103,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $607,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after buying an additional 35,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

